NVIDIA a lancé ses pilotes GeForce 517.48 WHQL, qui apportent le support optimal pour Overwatch 2. En outre, ils ajoutent le DLSS sur Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Dernier point, et pas des moindres, surtout pour ceux qui ont essuyé le bug de la version W11 22H2 est déployée via le réseau insider, le GeForce Experience qui n'aimait pas le dernier outil de débogage graphique de la Raymonde passe en version 3.26.0.131, et ce de manière stable. Quelques bugs sont corrigés, 14 au total, dont voici le détail :

• [Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode [3795453]

• [Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot [3794921]

• [Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated [3709309]

• [Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled [3652930]

• [Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll [3749935]

• [Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors [3724711]

• On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116 [3508109]

• [Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering [3682201]

• Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors [3703073] [3768670] • [Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to “Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full screen mode” and “Vertical sync” is changed from the default value [3753141]

• Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language [3766571]

• External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected [3690673]

• [Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors [3738397]

• [DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay [3762763]