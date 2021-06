✔️ #ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI

✔️ #TUFGAMING X570-PRO WIFI II

✔️ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME

✔️ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II



New passively cooled #ASUS & #ROG #X570 motherboards are coming soon in Q3, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/TfUSiN03AM